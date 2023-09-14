LEWISBURG — Motorists are advised of a lane restriction this Monday on Market Street in Lewisburg for railroad crossing work.
On Monday, the eastbound lane of Market Street will be closed between South Sixth Street and North Fifth Street while railroad crossing work is being completed.
Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 4:40 p.m., weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
