NEW COLUMBIA — Lane restrictions will be in place next week along Interstate 80 westbound in Union County.
Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound in White Deer Township, Union County, are advised of lane restrictions and lane closures due to a
Soil remediation continues along the interstate in White Deer Township, Union County in the area of mile marker 202.5. Work begins Monday and runs through Friday. The work will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Motorists should expect lane restrictions while the work is being completed. Motorists should also anticipate a brief delay when both lanes are closed as the contractor moves equipment across the roadway.
— THE DAILY ITEM