MOUNT CARMEL — Lane restrictions will begin next week on Route 54 in Mount Carmel, Coal, Ralpho and Rush townships in Northumberland County for maintenance activities.
Beginning Tuesday and running through Friday, Oct. 8, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin performing maintenance activities along the Route 54 westbound lane beginning in Strong in Mount Carmel Township and will work west towards Riverside borough. The crew will then begin working along the Route 54 eastbound lane continuing east back to Strong in Mount Carmel Township.
Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists should expect lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. Work on this project includes shoulder cutting, washout repair, side dozing and debris removal.
— THE DAILY ITEM