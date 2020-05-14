Motorists who travel Route 11-15 should expect lane restrictions today in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will be street sweeping today along Route 11/15 northbound and southbound in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township from the Sheetz store to the Veterans Memorial Bridge and along the shoulders for Bike Route J on Route 11.
Motorists should be alert, expect slow-moving vehicles, slow down and drive with caution. The work is expected to be completed today.
Normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the commonwealth’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This project is part of critical work that continues statewide addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the ability for the movement of life-sustaining goods and services.