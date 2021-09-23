ALLENWOOD — A lane restriction will be in place along Route 44 in Gregg Township, Union County, next week for railroad crossing repair.
On Tuesday, Sept. 28 and Wednesday, Sept. 29, Union County Industrial Railroad will be installing an at-grade rail seal and asphalt surface at the railroad crossing just west of the Allenwood River bridge. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging.
Work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, weather permitting.
Motorists be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.
— THE DAILY ITEM