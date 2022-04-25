DALMATIA — Motorists are advised that lane restrictions began on Monday on Route 147 in Dalmatia, Northumberland County, for maintenance work.
Contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company began on Monday performing base repairs on Route 147 between Toad Valley Road and Turkey Hill Road. Motorists can expect single-lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting.
Work is expected to be completed on this project in May 2022.
