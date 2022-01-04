Lane restrictions will be in place along Veterans Memorial Bridge for the next few weeks for maintenance.
Work began on Monday and is scheduled to continue through Friday, Jan. 14. A PennDOT contractor will be clearing debris from under the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Motorists can expect the right/driving lane to be restricted in the northbound direction. Work is scheduled from 9 a.m to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.
