Drone photo by Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Cars drive across the Veterans Memorial Bridge in this file photo.

Lane restrictions will be in place along Veterans Memorial Bridge for the next few weeks for maintenance.

Work began on Monday and is scheduled to continue through Friday, Jan. 14. A PennDOT contractor will be clearing debris from under the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Motorists can expect the right/driving lane to be restricted in the northbound direction. Work is scheduled from 9 a.m to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

