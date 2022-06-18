JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Motorists are advised of lane restrictions next week on Route 3006 (Herndon Bypass Road) in Jackson Township, Northumberland County, for maintenance work.
Lane restrictions will be in place from Tuesday to June 27 on the Herndon Bypass Road between Route 147 and Route 225 while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew installs U-drains. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Motorists are encourage to seek alternate routes, if possible.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.