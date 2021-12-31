RIVERSIDE — Nighttime lane restrictions will be in place along Route 54 in Riverside next week according to PennDOT.
Restrictions will be place Mill Street in Riverside Borough and Boyd Station Road in Rush Township, Northumberland County to continue a geotechnical investigation along the roadway. This drilling work is scheduled to occur between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, weather permitting.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane under nighttime flagging. Delays are expected. Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.