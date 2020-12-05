MCEWENSVILLE — Lane restrictions will be in place along Route 44 next week for crack sealing along the road. Motorists who travel Route 44 should watch for the restrictions between McEwensville Borough and Dewart in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Work will take place Dec. 7-11, during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging. Drivers are reminded to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite and relevant training.