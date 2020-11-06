MOUNT CARMEL — Lane restrictions will be in place next week on Route 54 from the intersection of Route 487 in Elysburg, Ralpho Township to the Northumberland/Columbia County line in Mount Carmel Township for crack sealing.
Work will take place from Monday through Saturday during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.
Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
