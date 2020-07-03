DANVILLE — Lane restrictions will continue in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Liberty Township, Montour County next week.
Work will begin on Monday, July 6 and is expected to be completed on Thursday, July 9, weather permitting. All work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m and 10 a.m. each day and will take place between mile markers 217 and 223, both eastbound and westbound.
Short term lane restrictions will occur while the contractor, HRI, Inc., will be patching deteriorated concrete, sealing joints, line painting and adding rumble strips. This is part of a 6-mile roadway restoration project.
— THE DAILY ITEM