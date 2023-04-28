LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg School Board at their Thursday night meeting unanimously approved a preliminary 2023-24 budget of $39.6 million, which includes a 3.58 percent tax increase.
"But this is not final," said John Fairchild, director of administrative services, on Friday. "It is only a 'proposed' final budget. We will be working to reduce this increase as much as possible between now and a final budget approval vote at the June 8 school board meeting."
The 3.58 percent is less than the 4.7 percent Act 1 increase, "and would translate into an increase of 3.58%, less than the 4.7% Act 1 Index increase limit, and would translate into an increase of 0.67 mills. This would be an increase of approximately $67 on a home assessed at $100,000."
As for the drivers of the tax increase, "which we are working to reduce, they are primarily related to inflation in general," Fairchild said. "Our costs are going up, so unfortunately taxes will go up to help pay for them. I believe it's something all school districts in our area are dealing with. Unfortunately, the loss of Country Cupboard did affect our assessed values in the district."
The proposed budget is balanced with zero deficit, Fairchild said.
Earlier in the meeting guest speaker Stephanie Beaver, LASD director of special education talked a little about the district's special education plan. The plan is updated every three years.
“It’s an inclusive education plan that looks to integrate special needs students with their peers," she said.