LEWISBURG — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce held its last legislative breakfast event at Country Cupboard in Lewisburg on Friday.
Tea Jay Aikey, the president/CEO of the Central PA Chamber, based in Milton, provided some parting words to those in attendance a day before the restaurant permanently closed its dining room. State Rep. Joe Hamm, R-84, was also the guest speaker for the event.
"Those of you who have been coming to legislative breakfast events know this is the home to this key event," said Aikey. "We always on our own have 100, 130, 150 people. The breakfast is something that doesn't compare to anywhere else, especially the sticky buns. The staff is always kind, courteous, come in with my staff to set up at 6 in the morning with my staff."
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, based in Shamokin Dam, also held legislative breakfast events at the restaurant. Aikey thanked the staff of Country Cupboard for their partnership.
"For many of us this will be our last meal here at the Country Cupboard, and it's bittersweet," said Aikey.
The events will continue at other locations, she said.
"Unfortunately it will be at a different venue," said Aikey. "I'm still working out those plans. I assure that, like all Central PA Chamber of Commerce events, it's not going to lose all the greatness it has. Everything we do somehow becomes bigger and better."
Redistricting, budget
As the final speaker, Hamm represents the 84th legislative district, which mostly covers Lycoming County but also Gregg Township and White Deer Township in Union County. Hamm discussed redistricting, the governor's proposed budget, employer issues and other topics.
Wolf’s budget proposal for 2022-23, released earlier this month, a $43.7 billion plan, is lauded by supporters for historic spending on education and human services but panned by critics who dismiss the proposal as electioneering that would put Pennsylvania on path to a major deficit. Hamm criticized the governor for what would be the "largest spending increase" in the history of the commonwealth, saying the commonwealth will have a $13 billion deficit in five years.
"I'm tired of asking people to dig further into their pockets and give government more money," said Hamm. "Let me be clear: Harrisburg doesn't need another cent of your money. Not another cent. What Harrisburg needs to do is prioritize its spending and be more responsible for its spending."
Hamm also took shots at PennDOT, saying they are the "most mismanaged" agency in the commonwealth. The agency "doesn't like to be held accountable," he said.
Hamm cited a constituent he helped deal with stormwater issues after 18 years. He said PennDOT had not been helping him until Hamm took pictures of intense damage and pushed PennDOT to take care of the issue.
"Why does it take a state representative to come out and urge you to do your job?" he said. "We do our job, I expect them to do their job without us being the thorn in their side.
Hamm praised the members of the Central PA Chamber, calling them "rockstars."
"You guys keep Pennsylvania's economy going," said Hamm. "You are providing the family-sustaining wages. That's not the government's role. Government has lost its way. Government has forgotten its role. We have got to pull government back. I can promise you today, as long as I am blessed with serving as state representative, I will continue going to Harrisburg each and every day, taking your voice there, fighting for you and pushing back against government."