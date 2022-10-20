MIFFLINBURG — The last Civil War veteran from Union County will be honored on Saturday.
The Sons of Union Veterans of Civil War Camp 503 out of Sunbury will host the ceremony at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Mifflinburg Cemetery at South Fourth Street. Jacob S. Boob, was the last Civil War veteran from Union County when he died on Dec. 18, 1937.
Fred Wertman, a member of the organization, said a brief history will be presented, the American Legion Honor Gaurd will give a rifle salute and they will talk about how the presentation came about. The organization decided to honor the last Civil War veterans from every county, he said.
Wertman said this is the local chapter's third ceremony, having done them in Northumberland and Lycoming counties. Levi Augustus LaForm was the last Civil War veteran from Northumberland County, having died on Nov. 7, 1940. He is buried in the Riverview Cemetery in Northumberland.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER