SUNBURY — The last criminal charge against a suspended correctional officer at Northumberland County Jail was withdrawn by the county district attorney's office.
Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward on Friday confirmed that one misdemeanor count of using or possessing a urine test kit designed to mask the effects of drugs in urine was withdrawn from the criminal case of Holly Olvany, 48, of Sunbury. One summary count of careless driving remains for Olvany, who remains on unpaid administrative leave.
Based on laboratory tests, Seward said there was insufficient evidence that shows Olvany used or attempted to use the urine test kit. Olvany can now either plead guilty to the summary offense or take the charge to a summary trial in front of a county judge.
In April, Shamokin District Judge John Gembic dismissed five of seven charges: misdemeanor charges of two counts of obstruction of the administration of law or other governmental function, one count of recklessly endangering another person, one count of disorderly conduct, and one summary count of reckless driving.
County Detective Degg Stark reported that the district attorney's office was investigating on Feb. 4 an outbreak of alleged illegal drugs inside the new county jail in Coal Township. A K-9 from the Northumberland Montour County Drug Task Force focused on Olvany's locker and her vehicle. Investigators collected evidence from Olvany's locker, but she sped away in her vehicle when approached before law enforcement could stop her, Stark said.
No drugs were found in the locker, but they did find a latex glove with two bottles inside believed to be a urine kit for faking drug tests, according to testimony.
A hearing scheduled for Friday to argue a pre-trial motion to dismiss the charges was canceled. Defense attorney Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, withdrew his motion because the "issues are moot since the criminal information only contains one count of careless driving," he said.
The hearing "is no longer necessary," he said.
In 2017, a federal jury ruled that Olvany violated the rights of former county inmate Stephanie Olin by abusing her while she was incarcerated. The jury awarded Olin $7,500 in compensatory damages for the alleged abuse of power and violent acts, but a split vote by the prison board allowed Olvany to retain her job.
After the federal ruling in 2017, Saylor and Controller Christopher Grayson voted to fire Olvany. Commissioner Rick Shoch, Sheriff Bob Wolfe and Matulewicz voted against the termination. Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Kymberley Best, who represented Olin in the federal case, abstained.
The jury ruled the actions violated Olin’s constitutional right of freedom from cruel and unusual punishment by using excessive force. The jury also found Olvany guilty of assault and battery but no charges were filed.