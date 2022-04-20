Late Middleburg Police Chief Tony M. Jordan will be honored by the Fraternal Order of Police, Pa. State Lodge at its annual Police Memorial Service next month.
The ceremony will be held May 9 at the State Museum in Harrisburg during which all the state’s law enforcement officers who passed in 2019, 2020 and 2021 will be honored.
Jordan died Jan. 13, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19. He was 60 and had served with the borough police for 40 years.
He will also be honored during the 41st National Peace Officers Memorial Service on May 15 at the U.S. Capital in Washington D.C.
Members of the Middleburg Police Department will be attending both the Harrisburg and Washington D.C. memorials in honor of Jordan, said his successor Middleburg Police Chief Mark Bailey.