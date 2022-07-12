MOUNT CARMEL — A late Monday night fire that began around 11 p.m. at SOS Metals was put out by firefighters from several local departments, with little damage done to the business, according to a statement released by SOS on Monday.
SOS Metals, at 320 Route 54, Mount Carmel, is a buyer and recycler of all scrap metals.
"We would like to thank the firefighters and any other first responders for their quick action last night," the message said.
"Our tin pile caught on fire and firefighters acted quickly to prevent any further spread."
No equipment was lost nor was damage sustained anywhere else, SOS said.
According to Northumberland County 911 reports, a fire at SOS Metals on Route 54, broke out in an outdoor mound of flammable materials. The blaze was reported around 11 p.m. The last volunteers cleared the scene after 3 a.m. No injuries were reported. There was no noted damage to buildings at the scene.
A 911 dispatcher on Tuesday said that fire departments responding to the call included personnel from Mount Carmel, Mount Carmel Township, Kulpmont, Coal Township, Shamokin, East Cameron, Trevorton, Mahoning Township, and Riverside.
SOS was open and operating as usual on Tuesday, the company said.