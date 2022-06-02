SUNBURY — The Degenstein Community Library and Shikellamy Education Association (SEA) honored a longtime teacher and supporter of the library on Thursday.
The library and teacher's union dedicated a bench in honor of the late Deborah Zweier, a retired teacher and library board member who died on Dec. 2 at age 68. Her teaching career spanned 30 years and she was a member of the board for the Degenstein Community Library, YMCA and the Sunbury Recreation Association, as well as a PIAA Field Hockey Referee.
She loved reading and she loved the library, according to husband David Zweier Jr. and daughter Lynnsey Renn.
"She was always reading, whether it was the newspaper or a book," said Renn. "We called her a little bookworm."
Even on vacation, David Zweier said she would find the closest library to visit.
The teachers union and field hockey team hosted a dress-down day to raise funds to construct a bench. The bench was constructed by students of the SUN-Area Vocational School in New Berlin and delivered on Thursday to the park next to the library.
The remaining funds were donated to the library, said SEA Union President Tonya Reader.
"She loved reading, she loved the community, so what a great way to remember her," said Reader.
Library Director Melissa Rowse said she and the library staff would see Deborah Zweier every week.
"She loved the library, and we loved her," said Rowse.