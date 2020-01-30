More than 40 percent of registered voters in Pennsylvania say President Donald Trump has done a good enough job to deserve re-election and the number of voters saying the president is doing a "good" or "excellent" job has increased according to the latest Franklin & Marshall poll released this morning.
According to the latest poll released this morning, 41 percent say Trump deserves to be re-elected. Most of those voters — 83 percent — say they will vote for President Trump regardless of his opponent. Additionally, 38 percent of voters give the president "excellent" or "good" grades for job performance. Seventy-seven percent of Republicans give the president positive marks, while 92 percent of Democrats say he is doing a "fair" or "poor" job.
In the race to square off with President Trump in November, Vice President Joe Biden leads the way. Biden is the top choice at 22 percent, followed by Senators Bernie Sanders (15 percent) and Elizabeth Warren (14 percent).
Among the poll's other highlights:
· Democrats continue to say that health care (20 percent) is the top issue they are considering in selecting a presidential candidate and that honesty (42 percent) is the quality they most want in a candidate.
· About half (51%) of the state’s registered voters believe the state is “headed in the right direction.”
· Competition among the top three Democratic candidates is driven by ideology. Three in four Sanders (72%) and Warren (73%) supporters identify as liberal, compared to only one in two (40%) Biden supporters.