SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University is adding authentic Latin cuisine to its residential dining services.
The university’s dining service provider, Aramark, and its higher education field culinary team have partnered with chef and cookbook author Grace Ramirez to launch a new food station, La Latina Cocina, at Evert Dining Room that will offer authentic Latin dishes to campus diners.
“Susquehanna Dining is excited for the opportunity to partner with Chef Grace Ramirez, which will bring authentic Latin flavors to our students,” said Kevin Hamilton, Susquehanna Dining’s general manager. “We know that students appreciate and want more global food experiences on campus and are looking forward to their feedback.”