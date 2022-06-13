SUNBURY — The first Latin Festival will be held in Sunbury with a mixture of art on June 18.
Marcellus “Mars” Hammond, 27, Sunbury, a local artist who has been teaching art classes inside the Albright Center, in Sunbury, for the past three years, has put together the festival he said is much needed.
“We are excited for this,” Hammond said. “I feel like this has been overdue and I am super pumped up to see the community show up and see some awesome art. I love sharing with the community.”
Hammond said the area of the Albright Center, at 450 Chestnut St., will be the location for the event, which will feature a Latin band, street food and plenty of art for people to come and enjoy.
“I’m working with Sunbury Revitalization Inc., local artists, and some of the businesses in the area to put on a really unique art show to the community,” he said. “I’m talking Latin band, NFT artworks, diverse artists, interactive art. This is something very new and different for Sunbury.”
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he is happy to see the event taking place and loves the idea.
“This is just another example of our community doing things we haven’t done before,” he said. “We are proud of all of our culture here in the city and I look forward to attending this event.”
Hammond said he hopes the event will draw out other artists, or people who want to learn the skill.
“I’m using this event to get traction for an art program I’m bringing to Sunbury and the surrounding areas,” he said.
“I have an art method that I know everyone will get and I am trying to get tracking in the community to show everyone can be an artist,” he said.
“I want to open people’s eyes to the possibilities and show they have the tools and power to shape and change things.”
The event runs from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.