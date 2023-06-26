LEWISBURG — A Laurelton man accused of raping a child over four years will be evaluated in August for a second time to determine whether he has the mental competency to stand trial in Union County Court.
On Monday, William Takehide Aikey 35, and defense Attorney Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, appeared before Union County President Judge Lori Hackenberg to present the testimony of psychologist Dr. William F. Anzalone Jr. The Wilkes-Barre psychologist testified via Zoom that he was unable to provide an expert opinion since it had been too long since he originally evaluated Aikey on April 28, 2022.
District Attorney Pete Johnson objected to further testimony, saying there was no reason to continue the hearing if Anzalone could not provide an opinion. The judge agreed and said Rudinski would have to request an updated opinion from Anzalone.
Anzalone said he could use Aikey's history and academics from his original evaluation to supplement the new evaluation. The new in-person evaluation was scheduled for Aug. 10.
Rudinski said he would be requesting the transcripts from two previous hearings where Aikey intended to submit a plea. The transcripts would be provided to Anzalone as part of his evaluation.
The competency hearing would be scheduled after a report of the new evaluation would be received by the court, the judge said.
Police said Aikey promised his accuser would one day meet the title character from the children’s television show “Hannah Montana,” luring her with an ID card from the show, and allegedly showed his accuser images of child pornography. The alleged crimes occurred between 2005 and 2009 when Aikey was age 17 to 21 and the accuser was age 4 to 8, according to arrest papers.
He was originally charged with 36 counts, 16 of which are felonies: eight counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault; four counts each of corruption of minors and terroristic threats and eight counts of indecent assault, all of which are misdemeanors; plus four summary counts of harassment.
Police initiated an investigation into Aikey after receiving information on Dec. 16, 2019, through the state’s ChildLine abuse referral system.
According to arrest papers, police interviewed the accuser, now an adult, on Jan. 5, 2020. The accuser said Aikey would lower his voice when commanding her out of bed, sometimes in a whisper and sometimes dragging her by an ankle, according to arrest papers.
Aikey raped the child in his room, arrest papers state, while threatening her by saying “if she said anything he was going to get into trouble.”
The accuser told police that Aikey was a family friend and that she stayed at his home frequently as her father worked out of town, according to arrest papers. She stayed at his home until age 12 but the rapes stopped at age 8, with the accuser assuming Aikey preferred younger children, according to arrest papers.
Aikey has been free on $50,000 unsecured bail since July 2020.