SUNBURY — Valley officials are warning motorists and boaters they will face charges if caught driving under the influence, especially during the upcoming holiday break.
Officials met at the boat launch at Shikellamy State Park on Packer Island, Friday to discuss how they would be aggressively enforcing DUI laws with roving patrols and checkpoints during the July 4 holiday.
"We have increased funding for this," Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said. "We also want to remind people that a change in the DUI law now states that third time offenders can face felony charges while all fourth offenses are felony charges.
According to stats provided by David Everly, regional coordinator for the North Central Regional DUI Enforcement, in 2017, alcohol related crashes increased to 10,874 from 10,256 while fatalities involving alcohol saw 601 people die across the state during the July 4 holiday.
"Just don't drink and drive a vehicle or boat," Everly said. "Call for a ride."
Luiz Engle, of Uber/Life, of Williamsport, said he joined the group to remind people to call for rides if they feel they shouldn't drive.
"There are so many options for people," Matulewicz said. "Just make the call."