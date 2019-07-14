HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s just-passed state budget includes tens of million of dollars for projects designated by lawmakers statewide.
A variety of factors — including seniority and party affiliation — come into play in a process that is shielded from public view, lawmakers interviewed for this story said.
With the ink drying on the budget and lawmakers starting to announce grant awards in their areas — including $1 million for a vocational school in Columbia County, $600,000 for a pair of rural broadband projects and $800,000 for manufacturing development in Cambria County — CNHI examined the process used by lawmakers to get money explicitly set aside in the budget for projects and programs across the state.
This comes eight years after the state eliminated so-called “walking around money,” or WAMs, special funds used by legislative leaders to dole out grant funding as needed.
While WAMs are gone, lawmakers now lobby legislative leaders to get millions in grant funding included in the budget.
State Rep. Mark Longietti, D-Mercer County, said he believes the term “walking around money” is a “misnomer” because lawmakers had to demonstrate that the project they were seeking to help was worthwhile. When WAMs existed, more lawmakers were able to get grant funding, he said.
As an example, Longietti said he’d once used a legislative grant to help cover the cost of a bucket truck shared by a group of small municipalities in his district.
Now that the earmarks are folded into the budget bills, the process has “become more secretive,” Longietti said. The bulk of the grants included by lawmakers in the state budget are added in the state Senate, he added.
“More powerful people have the ability to get the dollars directed into their districts,” he said, but rank-and-file lawmakers don’t have the same access to getting the earmarked grants.
State Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming County, said that he thinks eliminating the WAMs was a worthwhile reform.
Everett was one of the lawmakers identified by SEDA-Council of Governments as being an advocate who lobbied to get $300,000 included in the budget for a rural broadband project in Central Pennsylvania. That project is in Juniata, Perry and Mifflin counties, which aren’t in Everett’s district.
Everett said he backed the proposal because the state needs to tackle the problem of poor access to broadband in Pennsylvania. It’s one of two $300,000 projects targeting rural broadband funded by grants in the budget.
Everett wasn’t the only lawmaker who championed the idea, according to a press release from SEDA-COG. Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre County, was also a proponent.
Everett said that designating funding for such projects through legislative earmarks in the budget is more transparent than paying for things with legislative WAMs.
He added that WAMs, there may also have been a greater opportunity for “transactional” negotiations in which legislative leaders could use funding to firm up support from lawmakers.
In both cases, these type of legislative-directed grants are different from the process used to award most grants awarded by state agencies, lawmakers said.
Most grants are awarded using a competitive process that requires local municipalities, schools or other organizations to fill out applications. Longietti said that for those types of grants, his office will send out advisories to make sure that local officials are aware of grant opportunities and submit letters of support to the state agency on behalf of the application. Other lawmakers said they do the same thing.
"How much of a difference it makes" to send a letter of support to the state agency, "I don't know," said Everett.
The current system for the legislative-directed grants may be more transparent than the old practices, but they still leave much to be desired, said Stelle.
“It’s not the projects that are the problem, it’s the process,” Stelle said.
Earmarks include allocations for charitable organizations, hospitals, universities and nursing homes. According to information provided by state agencies — the departments of Health, Human Services and Community and Economic Development — those include:
— $500,000 for Special Olympics;
— $1 million for scholarships at Mansfield University;
— $1 million to research Chronic Wasting Disease;
— $500,000 to fund a Lyme Disease testing lab at East Stroudsburg University.
Many of the grants are renewed each year, officials said.
For instance, of 17 allocations involving spending by the Department of Human Services identified in budget legislation by CNHI, only three were new this year, said Erin James, an agency spokeswoman. The new spending was: $100,000 to expand services at a pediatric mental health hospital and an adolescent residential treatment program in Lehigh County; $250,000 for a regional breast cancer center in Lancaster or Lehigh counties; and $1.85 million for the Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh, she said.
Among the reccuring earmarks was a $5 million payment to Highland Care Center, a 119-bed private nursing home in Sullivan County, she said. The budget legislation indicates that the funding is intended “to ensure nursing care in that county. It was the larger of two similar earmarks — Care Pavilion, a 395-bed private nursing home in Philadelphia, got $1 million, also “to ensure necessary nursing care.”
“There’s a reason the money is being sent in these directions,” said Elizabeth Stelle, director of policy analysis for the Commonwealth Foundation, a conservative think tank, based in Harrisburg. Members of the public “are not privy” to the deliberations preceding those decisions.
Jennifer Kocher, a spokeswoman for Corman, said the earmarks represent “priorities” and aren’t politically-driven.
“The earmarks are done to address needs in communities and they are located throughout the state — even in the districts of those who did not vote for the budget or some of the other important bills,” she said.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Cambria County, said that he’s never encountered a situation where he felt like he was expected to support legislative leaders in order to get an earmark included in the budget.
His district stands to benefit from an $800,000 earmark pegged to help an effort to develop manufacturing technology.
‘I advocate for projects I think are essential,” Langerholc said, adding that doesn’t track what other lawmakers are getting grants, so he doesn’t know if his district is getting any more than anyone else.
State Sen. John Gordner, R-Columbia County, was joined by state Rep. David Millard, also R-Columbia County, to announce a $1 million grant included in the state budget for an expansion of the Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School. Speaking at the school on Wednesday night, Gordner, the Senate majority whip, made it clear that the grant came from lobbying of legislative leaders by both him and Millard.
“I talked to the majority leader’s office,” Gordner said. “My best friend in the Senate is Jake Corman.”
“Leadership helps, seniority helps," he said.
Gordner added, though, some first-term members have gotten grants for their districts.
While Republicans hold the majority in both chambers of the Legislature, earmarks are included in the budget for projects and organizations in areas represented by Democrats, he said.
The Commonwealth Foundation identified eight earmarks, totaling $5.8 million for Philadelphia and five, totaling $3.5 million in Pittsburgh — both areas represented by Democratic lawmakers.
The Democratic members definitely get their fair share of projects," Gordner said.
Stelle said that allowing lawmakers to get grant funding inserted directly into budget legislation creates a situation where it’s difficult to hold lawmakers accountable because they’re never asked to debate or go on the record of supporting any of the projects in particular. Rather, their vote is tied to a lump piece of legislation in which descriptions of who benefits from the spending is so obscure it’s difficult to track.
In addition, this year, the budget legislation included more earmarked spending on regional or statewide efforts, she said. That makes it even harder to know exactly who’s going to benefit because the budget legislation gives little or no clue where the money is headed, Stelle said.
Editor's note: Joe Sylvester, a reporter for The (Sunbury) Daily Item contributed to this story.