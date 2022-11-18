A $2 million state grant is coming to Sunbury to push the revitalization of the Sunbury Community Hospital through the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).
State lawmakers Sen. John Gordner (R-27) and Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108) made the announcement this afternoon.
The $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE for the revitalization of the hospital. The funds will be used to help renovate the facility by improving mechanical systems; updating interior floors, walls and lighting; and the construction of various residential, commercial and retails spaces.
“I want to congratulate DRIVE for its successful application,” said Senator Gordner. “These significant state dollars will be put to use to turn a closed facility into a useful space for businesses and residents.”
“I am excited to see how this project will reimagine and revitalize the former Sunbury Hospital facility,” added Representative Culver. “Life-sustaining jobs will be coming to support many local families.”
This a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.