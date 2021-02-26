HARRISBURG — A bipartisan group of state lawmakers on the House education committee on Friday called on the Department of Health to give higher priority to teachers.
“We need to get our students back in the classroom full-time,” said state Rep. Curt Sonney, R-Erie County, the chairman of the House education committee. “The vaccine is rolling out very slowly and at this rate, some teachers may not be eligible to receive the vaccine until this summer. Two days of hearings this week show that all parties recognize the toll COVID-19 is taking both academically and emotionally on our children. Time is of the essence.”
State Rep. Mark Longietti, D-Mercer County, said that 26 other states have begun vaccinating teachers and Pennsylvania should, as well.
“There is no substitute for in-person instruction. Pennsylvania needs to join those states for the benefit of our students, families and school employees,” he said.
However, Department of Health senior advisor Lindsey Mauldin said that there is no indication that the state will quickly move to give higher priority to teachers, citing the limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine.
Mauldin said that teachers who otherwise qualify for the vaccine — as senior citizens or as people with underlying health conditions that make them susceptible to serious illness if they contract COVID-19 — can get vaccinated.
“Teachers play an important role,” she said, but for now, the state is focusing on trying “to get the vaccine out as quickly as possible to those most vulnerable.”
During a budget hearing meeting Thursday, lawmakers pressed Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam for the state to give higher vaccine priority to teachers. Lawmakers say the move would encourage school districts to fully reopen classes for in-person instruction.
Beam said, due to the lack of vaccine supply, it wouldn’t make sense to add even more people to the list of those eligible for the vaccine if there aren’t enough doses to ensure they could get vaccinated anyway.