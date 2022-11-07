SUNBURY — A Northumberland County judge on Monday heard arguments on a lawsuit filed by a state inmate demanding “an exclusive organic/non-GMO diet, hygiene and an uncontaminated water source(s)” at the State Correctional Institute in Coal Township.
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor has not issued a decision on the hearing for a writ of habeas corpus, a fundamental right in the Constitution that protects against unlawful and indefinite imprisonment. SCI-Coal Township inmate Levar Lee Spence, 44, filed the original lawsuit in Northumberland County Court in 2020 against Thomas McGinley, the superintendent of SCI-Coal Township; John Wetzel, the secretary of the state Department of Corrections; and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is also the Democratic nominee for governor.
Spence, who was arrested in April 2015 for drug offenses in York County, was convicted and sentenced by York County Judge Richard K. Renn. He claimed in a handwritten lawsuit that he was restrained unlawfully and against his will. He claimed he was imprisoned under “cruel and inhumane torture” by conditions not imposed by the judgment of his sentence order.
From the date of his arrest, Spence was denied an "exclusive organic/non-GMO diet, hygiene and an uncontaminated water source(s)" for personal, religious and health reasons, according to court documents.