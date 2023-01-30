Tuesday's special election to replace former Sen. John Gordner in the 27th District will look a lot like most elections, only on a much smaller scale.
Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver and Democrat Patricia Lawton are the only two candidates on the ballot. Libertarian Thomas Anderson's name will not appear on the ballot after he failed to meet the Jan. 3 certifying deadline set by the state. He is pushing a write-in campaign.
“There is a cutoff because we had to order ballots,” Snyder County Elections Director Elizabeth Canfield said, adding that less than a month to order the ballots “is an incredibly short turnaround time."
Both Culver and Lawton breezed through the nomination process late last year after Gordner announced he was stepping away from legislating to take on a new role within state government. He served 30 years in the state House and Senate. A Republican, Gordner was elected to the Senate in a special election in 2003 and re-elected to the post five times after that.
The winner Tuesday would become the 17th female state Senator in the current session. There are currently nine women Democrats in the state Senate and seven Republicans, including President Pro Tempore Kim Ward.
There are two years left in Gordner's term. The district covers all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties and part of Luzerne County, including Conygham, Nescopeck and Shickshinny.
Democratic nominee Patricia Lawton said she has been out and about on the campain trial and met with many concerned voters.
“We have been meeting so many great people,” she said. "Folks are excited for the election.”
Lawton said her message to voters is to get out and vote.
“I want to encourage all voters to get out and vote and make their voice heard. I am honored for those who will be casting their vote for me and I am grateful there are two great women in this race. If I am elected I will work hard for the region."
Lynda Culver also said she was impressed with her time campaigning through the 27th District.
“It’s been extremely energizing to get out and meet so many new people across the district and have them working together toward a common goal,” she said. “This is a rare occurrence were there is a special election with one office on the ballot.”
Culver said her message to voters is to get out and vote.
“Please I encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote on Jan. 31 and I would be honored for the support."
Three other special elections are set for Feb. 7 in western Pennsylvania, races that could shift the balance of power in the state House. Democrats won 102 seats in November, but one candidate died before the election and two others were elected to other positions, including new Lt. Gov. Austin Davis.
Should Culver win, it would force another special election to fill her seat in the 107th later this year.
Republicans hold a significant voter registration advantage in the district that covers part of five counties. According to the Department of State voter registration data, there are 161,174 registered voters in the 27th, including 90,238 Republicans and 48,725 Democrats.
Gordner was unopposed in elections in 2008, 2012 and 2016 and won by more than 50,000 votes — 72 percent to 28 percent — in 2020.
Election Day
As per usual, polling locations across the 27th District will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election officials say they are prepared.
Lindsay Phillips, chief registrar of the Northumberland County Board of Elections, said the only change for voters in Northumberland County is in Coal Township's Ward 4-2. Voters there will cast ballots at the Emmanuel Methodist Church — 322 Center St., Coal Twp. — instead of at the Northumberland County Weatherization Building.
"This is only for the special election and will return back in May," Phillips said.
In Montour County, all polling stations will be in the same locations as they normally are, Ryan Craig, assistant director of elections, said.
In Snyder County, all polls will be open for the Jan. 31 special election. Canfield said she anticipates no problems. “Hopefully there won't be a snowstorm,” she said.
Valley election officials said they will also have enough poll workers, despite the odd timing of the election.
"Overall, there were no major issues with the poll workers," Phillips said. "Some locations may have a slightly lighter staff due to their availability."
"A couple of regulars aren't available, but I believe we've filled slots,” said Holly Brandon, director of elections in Montour County.
There will once again be hundreds of mail-in ballots to be counted, many of which have already been received at county election offices.
In Northumberland County, Phillips said 4,855 ballots were sent out after residents applied and 2,060 were already back in election offices as of Wednesday afternoon.
"We are still processing the last of the applications that came in ahead of the deadline," Craig said of Montour County's mail-ins. "I would say that we will have issued very close to 1,600 absentee and mail-in ballots.
The counting of mail-in ballots in Snyder County will begin at 7 a.m. and all ballots cast at the polls will start once they are received after polls close at 8 p.m., Canfield said.
Montour County election officials will continue the routine counting procedures they have followed since mail-in ballots became more widely used following the passage of Act 77 in 2019. Electon officials will tabulate all votes cast on election day after polls closed Tuesday. Mail-ins and absentees will be counted Wednesday, provisional on Thursday and the official count is due Friday.
Phillips said Northumberland County officials will count all of their ballots — those cast in person on Tuesday and those previously received in the mail — on Tuesday.
Daily Item reporters Marcia Moore, Francis Scarcella and Rick Dandes contributed to this story.