LEWISBURG — A civil lawsuit was filed this week by one of the families involved in an extensive elder abuse case at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg.
Attorney Erica C. Wilson, of Murray, Stone & Wilson, PLLC, in West Conshohocken, filed the 35-page document in Union County Court on behalf of patient Alice Longenberger and her family against the assisted living facility at 327 Farley Circle, Lewisburg, its management, building owners and two employees who were accused of abusing 17 residents. Those listed as defendants are Heritage Springs facility and corporation, administrator Tambra Speece, Business Manager Lennea Brown, employees Madison Laine Cox and a 17-year-old boy, property owner T-Ross Brothers, of Milton, and Todd and Tom Ross and Christopher Helmrich, of T-Ross.
"Over the last eight months, she (Longenberger) has been subjected to what can only be described as utter cruelty," wrote Wilson. "On several occasions, Ms. Longenberger was positioned by the staff of Heritage Spring Memory Care Center in compromising, unflattering and embarrassing positions, and then photographed and videotaped for the public to see."
The lawsuit alleges one count of negligence and one count of breach of fiduciary duty against the Heritage defendants; one count of negligence per se against all defendants; and one count of negligence and one count of battery against the two employees. A jury trial is demanded and judgment of at least $250,000 in damages is being sought, according to court documents.
An unidentified 17-year-old male resident assistant and his co-worker resident aide Cox, 18, of Pinchtown Road, Montgomery, allegedly took numerous nude and demeaning photographs and videos of 17 residents between December and April. They allegedly posed with patients in the shower or on the toilet, took pictures of patients who had defecated themselves or had fallen to the ground and took videos of themselves demeaning or harassing individuals, according to court documents filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
They allegedly sent those records to each other, shared them on the phone app SnapChat, and showed them to classmates at a school, police said.
The victims range in age from 72 to 100 years old. The majority of people residing at Heritage Springs are in various stages of Alzheimer's disease or dementia, which limits or severely impedes their cognitive abilities, police said.
Victim recorded
One of the victims included Longenberger, who has been a resident of Heritage Springs since Sept. 25, 2018.
Longenberger was allegedly the subject of three recordings. She was videotaped and photographed while she was in a wheelchair with her breasts exposed and labeled with the word "busted." She was also recorded while in bed after she soiled herself. She was photographed naked with a tag that said "slaying," according to Wilson's filings.
The severity of abuse "accelerated the deterioration of (Longenberger's) health and physical conditions, and resulted in physical and emotional injuries that caused her emotional trauma, mental anguish and suffering, together with degradation, public embarrassment, public humiliation and loss of dignity and privacy," Wilson wrote.
Longenberger's family complained about abusive staff members on three occasions to the administration, including a written complaint in March. The complaints were "intentionally ignored and disregarded," allowing the rampant abuse to continue, Wilson wrote.
"This ongoing torture went on for months in the supposed comfort of the 'home' of the residents," Wilson wrote. "The day-after-day reality facing these residents was a far cry from the promised 'nurturing environment' on Heritage Spring Memory Care Center's webpage."
Attorney: 'Children and hooligans
All defendants are "equally culpable" in allowing such abusive conduct within their walls, Wilson wrote.
"Rather than hiring and training well-credentialed clinical specialists, Heritage Springs Memory Care was often staffed by children and hooligans, if at all," Wilson wrote. "Ms. Longenberger's family regularly stayed after-hours due to the insufficient and untrained staff, in order to care for Ms. Longenberger and other residents. Defendant's decision to charge exorbitant rent for what was effectively a warehouse for the cognitively impaired, as opposed to a functioning memory care center for those most in need of clinical care, is reprehensible."
Heritage Springs had responsibility for the well-being of Longenberger's total health care, including the employment of "competent, qualified and trained staff," Wilson wrote.
The defendants "made a conscious decision to operate and/or manage Heritage Springs Memory Care so as to maximize profits at the expense of the care required to be provided to their residents, including Alice Longenberger," Wilson wrote. "In their efforts to maximize profits, Heritage defendants negligently, intentionally and/or recklessly mismanaged and/or reduced staffing levels below the level necessary to provide adequate care to residents."
Heritage "intentionally increased the number of sick, elderly and frail residents with greater health problems requiring more complex medical care" while knowing this would "sustainably increase the need for staff, services and supplies necessary for the new resident population," Wilson wrote.
The staffing-to-resident ratio was "recklessly high," and they were not properly trained and supervised, Wilson wrote.
Charges filed
Cox has been charged with 17 misdemeanor counts of abuse of a care-dependent person.
The charges were filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Patrolman Gary V. Heckman in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Cox is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 in front of Rowe.