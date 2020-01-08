WILLIAMSPORT — Dr. Raymond Kraynak asked a federal judge this week to delay the jury selection and trial for his criminal case for the ninth time more than two years after he was charged.
Federal authorities accused 62-year-old Kraynak, of Mount Carmel, at the time of his arrest in 2017 of once having operated Pennsylvania’s largest pill mill during the heroin and opioid epidemic. A federal judge has not yet ruled on the motion to delay for 60 days the jury selection and trial that is scheduled to start on March 2.
Kraynak’s court-appointed attorney, Thomas A. Thornton, assistant federal public defender, requested a continuance this week. Assistant U.S. Attorney William Behe, the lead prosecutor, concurs with the request.
"Additional time to prepare for trial is requested to allow parties time to exchange expert reports and file any necessary motions," Thornton wrote the court motion. "The defense avers that the ends of justice served by the granting of the continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial."
Thornton also wrote that failure to grant a continuance would deny the defendant reasonable time necessary for effective preparation.
Federal agents arrested Kraynak, of Mount Carmel, on Dec. 21, 2017. He’s charged with 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death, two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin.
The indictment states Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than 6 million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017. Prosecutors seek to hold him responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. Officials have not identified the alleged victims.
Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. His medical license is suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the criminal case, according to the Department of State.