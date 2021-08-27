SUNBURY — Former legislator Franklin Kury said it took a team of supporters and partners to bring about a Constitutional Amendment toward environmental reform 50 years ago.
Former legislator Franklin Kury on Thursday joined state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams and local leaders to celebrate the grand opening of Kury Point at Shikellamy State Park. This year marked the 50th anniversary of the passing of the Environmental Rights Amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution championed by Kury.
Kury, now 84 and living in Hummelstown with his wife, Elizabeth, said politics is like football: “You need people with you. I learned early that you need a lot of help for anything important. The same thing is true for Article 1, Section 27.”
Kury, the author and lead advocate for the amendment, served as a Democrat in the state House of Representatives from 1966 to 1972 for the 108th District and in the state Senate from 1972 to 1980 for the 27th District. He was a leader in the enactment of environmental laws, such as the Clean Streams Act, which are seen as the culmination of the environmental revolution that marked the end of the exploitation of the state’s natural resources.
The Amendment declares a right to a clean environment by the people and makes the state government the trustee of public natural resources. The amendment was enacted on Earth Day 1970 and ratified by Pennsylvania’s voters a year later on May 18, 1971.
The state in 2016 dedicated a portion of the Shikellamy State Park in Kury’s name, placing Kury Point on the southern tip of Packers Island at the confluence of the West and North branches of the Susquehanna River. A monument at the site shares text from Article 1, Section 27 of the Pennsylvania Constitution which reads: “The people have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment.”
“I am absolutely humbled and surprised to be here under these circumstances,” said Kury. “I never dreamed when I ran for House of Representatives in 1966 that anything like this would happen 50 years later.”
Dunn: ‘We are grateful’
Dunn said she is proud to honor Franklin Kury’s legacy and the landmark legislation that continues to ensure Pennsylvanians’ natural resources are protected and conserved.
“DCNR and other state resource organizations carry out this mission each day as trustees on behalf of the owners – the current and future citizens of Pennsylvania,” she said. “We are grateful to Mr. Kury for his contributions to conservation in the commonwealth.”
Site improvements of Kury Point recently completed at the point include an ADA-accessible walkway to the point overlook, new railings, benches, landscape beds and an interpretive panel mounted at the entrance to the point that provides more detailed information about the Environmental Rights Amendment.
Kury also led early efforts to restore spawning runs by migratory fish on the lower Susquehanna to let them reach upstream habitats, and sponsored the Scenic Rivers Act that had a critical impact on improving the quality of the river and the Chesapeake Bay.
‘One man with one idea’
Local leaders who attended were U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12, and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, as well as former Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Ron Castille.
“People still talk about Franklin Kury and the mark that he made, and wish he would come back,” said Culver. “They love walking past this, and I take every opportunity to educate whoever I’m walking with on the great things he’s done and the legacy he’s left with us.”
Culver said it’s important not to take for granted the ability to have clean water and clean air.
“He was one man with one idea and he was not quitting until he accomplished it,” she said. “It should serve as a reminder, if we see something that’s not right, we should strive to be like Franklin Kury.”
There’s not a better example of outstanding spirit than Kury, said Keller.
“What a mentor and example for how we as Pennsylvanians should take care of one another, our environment and preserve and protect them for future generations,” said Keller. “That has been a commitment of all of us who have followed Sen. Kury. Thank you for your great leadership, outstanding service and the legacy that we get to enjoy and our children and grandchildren get to enjoy.”
Castille: ‘Game-changer
Castille, who in 2013 wrote the plurality opinion in the Robinson Township v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, which cited the Environmental Rights Amendment in its decision, said the amendment: “is on par with, and enforceable to the same extent as any other right reserved to the people in Article 1.”
Kury was a “game-changer,” said Castille.
“Franklin was a great advocate for the environment then and he’s still a strong advocate for the Constitutional protection of the environment for our sister states,” said Castille.
Castille said it is “remarkable” what Kury did for the environment.
“He is most deserving of the honor you give him today of naming this beautiful location in his name,” he said.
The 218-acre Shikellamy State Park is in Union and Northumberland counties. Located on the southern tip of Packers Island at the confluence of the West Branch and North Branch Susquehanna River, the 54-acre main park offers access to walking and biking trails, picnic grounds, the Shikellamy Marina and boat launch, and the newly dedicated Kury Point observation area. On the western shore, a 360-foot cliff overlooks the confluence.