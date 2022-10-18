ROVE — Baris Kesgin will present the lecture "Who Brings the 'Boys' Back Home? A Leadership-Focused Approach to Military Withdrawals" on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Susquehanna University.
The event is free and open to the public and will be held at 7 p.m. in Isaacs Auditorium in Seibert Hall.
Kesgin’s lecture will focus on whether there are shared characteristics of leaders who make the decision to withdraw from an intervention. He will profile Israel's former prime ministers Ehud Barak and Ariel Sharon and their respective decisions to disengage from Southern Lebanon in 1999 and the Gaza Strip in 2005.
Kesgin was a former assistant professor of political science at Susquehanna before joining the faculty at Elon University where he serves as an associate professor of political science and policy studies. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Middle East Technical University, a master’s degree from the University of Memphis and doctorate from the University of Kansas.