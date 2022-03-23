LEWISBURG — The League of Women voters of the Lewisburg Area announced candidates on the ballot have been included in the Voters Guide for the General Primary.
“All candidates whose names appear on the ballot are automatically included in the Voters Guide for the General Primary on May 17, 2022,” according to a release from Kandy Duncan from League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area on Tuesday.
The League said write-in candidates will be considered for inclusion in the Voters Guide and Vote411.org if they meet the legal qualifications for the office. Write-in candidates must formally announce their candidacy at least 45 days prior to the election, and meet two or more of the following qualifications: has a campaign organization or a funding base, thus showing significant voter support; addresses a variety of issues pertinent to the office being sought; represents a third or minor party; or has been endorsed by a major party.
Declared write-in candidates must provide documentation they meet required criteria. The League said write-in candidates may notify them by phone: 570-524-4439; or email: lwvlewisburgarea@gmail.com, of their interest in being included in the Spring Voters Guide. The deadline to be included in the voters guide is April 2.