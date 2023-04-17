LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s Educational Forum series will feature a presentation on Tuesday, April 18 by Bill Bowman, Editor of the The Daily Item and The Danville News, and CNHI Regional Editor. His talk, “Why Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Laws Must Be Changed” will focus on understanding the background of R2K laws, current trends, and relevant local and regional experiences with these laws.
The meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting (in person or virtual) on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at noon, at La Primavera Restaurant in Lewisburg and virtually on the Zoom meeting platform. An optional $15.50 buffet lunch will be served beginning at 11:30. The program will begin at noon. No reservation is needed for the in-person lunch.
The Zoom meeting room will open at about 11:40 a.m.
The meeting is open to members and the general public. All are welcome.