LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s Educational Forum series will kick off its fall series with a hybrid presentation by Marc Stier, director of the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center at the Keystone Research Center.
Stier’s talk, “The Key Issue Dividing America: Threats to Democracy, Real or Perceived?” will focus on strategies for a more prosperous and equitable Pennsylvania economy and the future of democracy in Pennsylvania.
The meeting is open to League members and to the general public. It will be held as a hybrid meeting (in person or virtual) at noon on Sept. 20, at La Primavera Restaurant, 2593 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837
A buffet lunch will be served beginning at 11:30. The buffet costs $15.50. The program will begin at noon. No registration is required for those attending in person.
For those who cannot attend in person, a virtual option will allow them to observe the meeting. Those who wish to participate virtually, via Zoom, must request a link to the meeting by emailing LWVLAForum@gmail.com no later than Sunday, Sept. 18.