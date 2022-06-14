NORTHUMBERLAND — The League of Women Voters of Northumberland County had a booth at the 250th Anniversary of Northumberland in King Street Park to invite people to join them at a meeting. The League of Women Voters (LWV) for Northumberland County will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Unitarian Church along Route 11.
The LWV is a non-partisan organization working to protect and expand voting rights and to ensure everyone is represented in government. Providing information about each candidate’s opinions on public policies helps voters make informed decisions. For more information, call 570-713-4400.