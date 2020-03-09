LEWISBURG — A day of history and inspiration brought together nearly 200 people, mostly women, on Sunday.
They gathered at the Campus Theatre here for the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s public celebration to mark two 100-year anniversaries.
“Today we’re celebrating two events,” said Teri MacBride, of Lewisburg, president of the local league. “The passage of the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which allowed women — citizens — to have the right to vote. The other anniversary that we’re celebrating today is the 100th year founding of the League of Women Voters.”
Bruce Teeple, president of the Union County Historical Society, presented a historical perspective of the suffragettes’ activity in Union County to try to gain the right to vote, complete with graphics of local newspaper political cartoons from the period. Singer Kj Reimensnyder-Wagner sang inspiring “period-appropriate songs,” MacBride said, about the suffragists and about women supporting women.
The singer, from Mifflinburg, said that on the day the league asked her to perform at the celebration, she happened to be looking through the writings of her grandmother, Emily Williams Reimensnyder, who was the first female writer for Union County’s newspaper.
“She taught my father how to be kind to women,” Reimensnyder-Wagner said.
MacBride, noting Sunday also was the International Day of Women, said the league also would honor women who currently serve in elected offices in Union County.
The dozen women were each given a vase of flowers — blue delphiniums and yellow chrysanthemums, the favorite flowers of League of Women Voters founder Carrie Chapman Catt, said Marilyn Murphy of the local chapter.
The local league’s newest member, D. Toni Byrd, of Lewisburg, a retired federal court public defender, said she attended the event to celebrate women’s right to vote.
“Teri MacBride urged me to come. I was happy to do it,” said Byrd, 65, who joined the Lewisburg area league at the event.
“It was an excellent program,” she said. “I learned the history of our area.”
Board member Kandy Duncan thought it was wonderful.
“It just flowed,” she said. “It was uplifting.”
The league, with the help of the local Girl Scouts, also offered demonstrations of the new voting machines before the program.