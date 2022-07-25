LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s Educational Forum series will hold virtual panel presentation by Union County Commissioners Jeff Reber, Preston Boop and Stacy Richards. The Commissioners will provide an update on Union County governmental activities.
The panel talk present an opportunity to learn about matters of importance to the citizens of Union County. Likely topics include: Election and Voters Services changes, recent challenges to conducting elections, revenue changes and initiatives including ARPA, CDBG, and other new service and administrative initiatives; Great Stream Commons and debt updates; the county broadband project; US Census results and ensuing changes including redistricting.
The program is set for noon on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Zoom meeting room will open at 11:30 a.m. The registration deadline is Sunday, Aug. 14. All participants are required to register in advance. To initiate registration, send an email with your name and event topic/date to LWVLAForum@gmail.com.