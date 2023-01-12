LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s Educational Forum series will host Christi Buker, executive director of the Pennsylvania Library Association on Tuesday. Her talk, “Libraries, Books, Bans and Censorship in Pennsylvania” will focus on understanding the background of book bans, current trends, and recognizing censorship as it relates to libraries and the impact it has on our communities.
The meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting — in-person or virtual — at noon on Tuesday at La Primavera Restaurant, 2593 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg. For those who cannot attend in person, a virtual option will allow them to observe the meeting. The Zoom meeting room will open at about 11:40 a.m. Pre-registered individuals are encouraged to sign into the virtual meeting room no later than 11:45 to ensure they are admitted.
The meeting is open to members and the general public. League membership is not required to participate in these programs and all are welcome.