LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area on-line Voters Guide is now available online at https://my.lwv.org/pennsylvania/lewisburg-area/voter-resources. This guide is for the Nov. 3 General Election. While the guide is specific to Union County, voters from all counties and states can find their voting/election information at https://www.vote411.org/.
This guide is a non-partisan political publication that provides important information to voters for federal and state races. It includes names of candidates that appear on the General Election ballot along with candidates' responses to questions. In addition, the guide contains instructions for first-time voters, information about mail-in and absentee ballots, locations of polling places, instructions on how to use the voting machines, and guidance for those needing special accommodations or assistance. The guide can be printed at home. If unable to access the guide, call 570-524-4439 to have one sent to you.
— THE DAILY ITEM