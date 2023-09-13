SUNBURY — Interested in some of the more oddball stories floating around the Coal Region? Make sure you're at Degenstein Community Library on Thursday afternoon when the library hosts "Coal Region Hoodoo: Paranormal Tales from Inside the Pit."
Author Maxim Furek will speak at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the library, located at 40 South Fifth Street, Sunbury, PA.
Coal Region Hoodoo is the first to explore weird aspects of the region, including the Sheppton mining disaster, Centralia, Bigfoot, UFOs, miracles, the Philadelphia Experiment, Pennhurst, and a collection of Pennsylvania high strangeness.
Coal Region Hoodoo documents the bizarre saga of Nick Adams, star of The Rebel. Nick, James Dean, Sal Mineo, and Natalie Wood, became the so-called “cursed actors” in Rebel Without a Cause. Adams is buried in Berwick, the birthplace of Furek.
The program is free and open to the public. Contact Carol Boyer for additional information. (570) 259-6701.