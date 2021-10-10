LECK KILL — The owner of Leck Kill Senior Living Center said the former elementary school holds a special place in his heart.
Leck Kill Senior Living Center, at 3664 Old State Rd, Leck Kill, is located in Line Mountain School District’s former Leck Kill Elementary School in lower Northumberland County.
Jamie Reed, who attended the school in his youth, purchased the building in 2014 for $50,222 from the school district.
“I know a lot of these old buildings get abandoned and nothing happens to them,” said Reed, who with his wife Kim Reed owns a chiropractic office in Trevorton and a weight loss clinic in Pittsburgh.
“This (living center) is a nice place for people to retire. People in this area generally like to stay in this area. It’s a nice addition to the community. I’d hate to have seen it go into ruins like a lot of old buildings that don’t get used.”
The 13,350-square-foot Leck Kill building, constructed in 1927, and Dalmatia Elementary School, constructed in 1934, were both closed before the 2013-14 school year as a result of elementary school realignment.
Reed built nine of the 13 units he has been approved to construct by the state. Each one includes a kitchen, a living room, a bathroom and a bedroom and a communal area for washer/dryer. Every unit is different in size ranging from 400 square feet to 750 square feet.
“Every one looks different,” Reed said. “They have custom kitchens.”
Each of the nine units are filled with the first one filled in April 2019. The bigger unit has a husband and wife and the smaller units are individuals, said Reed.
It took Reed about five years to be approved for permits and construct the units. The septic system took about 18 months to settle before the state Department of Environmental Protection approved Reed’s plan.
Reed said they had to find a former census that showed the district sent students and staff there when there were renovations happening at another school. That proved in writing that the septic system could handle that many units, Reed said.
Reed said he has old photographs over the school’s history. The eventual plan is to frame and hang some of those images in the community room.
Shirley Adams, 77, originally from Perry County, was the first resident there with her husband John Adams, who passed earlier this year due to cancer. She plans to relocate to Dalmatia to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
“It’s a nice place,” said Adams. “Jamie is very good about everything. When something isn’t working he’s on it right away. His mother lives close by too. If we have a maor problem, we call her first.”
Adams said the only issue is that the facility is isolated away from grocery stores and restaurants. It worked for her when her husband was still alive, but he’s not longer around to drive.
“It became difficult to get to the grocery store,” she said.
Each month, Adams said there are events, such as Bingo, art and crafts and food.
Also, she said, her daughter Heather Troutman is a learning support teacher at Line Mountain School District. Troutman used to sub at the former elementary school, she said.