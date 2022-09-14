SELINSGROVE — Michael Nelson, professor of political science at Penn State University, will present a lecture about the U.S. Supreme Court next week at Susquehanna University.
The lecture is an annual event in observance of Constitution Day and is free and open to the public.
The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Degenstein Meetings Rooms 4-5 at the Degenstein Campus Center.
Nelson specializes in American politics, state politics and judicial politics. His research examines the effects of judicial elections, public support for courts and the rule of law in the United States and abroad, and the effects of collegiality on judicial behavior.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in politics and English with a concentration in business law from Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa, and his doctorate from Washington University in St. Louis.
— MARCIA MOORE