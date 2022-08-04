MILTON — The Milton American Legion, Post 71 members and guests met Tuesday evening and received a donation of $1,000 from Combat Vets group to help with the restoration of their building after a recent fire. The Unit 71 Legion Auxiliary also presented a donation of $500.
Post 71 is very grateful for the donations they have received as well as for the support from the community, and local merchants, said Bonnie Michaels, Unit 71, American Legion Auxiliary.
Anyone who wants to send a monetary donation can send it to Fire Fund/Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St., Milton, PA 17847.