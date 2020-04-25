The Danville American Legion Post 40 has temporarily suspended its military funeral honors program amid the coronavirus outbreak. Residents who know of any veterans (American Legion member or not) from the Danville area that passed away during this time period are asked to pass this information on to their family.
To ensure all deceased veterans are given the proper honors, the Danville American Legion honor guard will have a ceremony to honor them. There are no details when and where this ceremony will occur. This will depend on when it will be safe to gather and the number of deceased veterans.
Contact Dave Callahan from the honor guard at 570-271-1145 with any questions.