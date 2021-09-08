Two state legislators on Wednesday encouraged the public to participate in the process of redistricting and reappointment on the state and federal levels.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, and state Sen. John Gordner, R-28, joined the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday via Zoom to discuss the anticipated impact on the Valley of 2020 census data on the redistricting (federal) and reapportionment (state) process. Residents can learn more about the process and submit their thoughts at https://www.redistricting.state.pa.us for state House and state Senate.
"The best thing to do is participate," said Culver. "Don't sit back and when it's all done, and say, 'I wish they would have considered this or considered that.'"
Pennsylvania’s population only grew 2.4 percent over the last decade even as the state’s population hit 13 million, new census data shows.
Twenty-three of the state’s 67 counties saw growth over the last decade, most of them in the eastern side of the state. In rural Pennsylvania, few counties saw growth — among them was Snyder County — with the exemption of Southcentral Pennsylvania areas. Snyder saw a .01 percent increase while Montour County showed a 1 percent decrease, Northumberland County saw a 3 percent decrease and Union County saw a 5 percent decrease.
The data will be at the heart of the state’s efforts this fall to redraw political maps for lawmakers in the General Assembly and the U.S. Congress. Congressional maps are set by legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by the governor. The legislative maps are set by a commission consisting of four legislative leaders and chaired by former Pitt Chancellor Mark Nodenberg.
The 2020 Census had already announced earlier this year that Pennsylvania will lose one of its 18 seats in Congress because the state’s population hasn’t grown as fast as other states have.
The website for redistricting in Pennsylvania is "easy to manage" and full of information about who is on the commission, any action taken and public hearings, as well as maps when they are ready for review, said Culver.
"It's important your voice is heard. It's more important now more than ever," said Culver. "You can tell John and I what you're thinking, but it's really important to get that recorded at one of these hearings or on the website, so people understand what it is you want. You can simply say you want the Valley to be whole and what whole means to you."
Gordner said the process is "interesting" and "challenging."
The goal in the past is to keep much of the Valley in the same district, said Gordner.
The deadline to finish the maps is expected by the end of the year so candidates can start circulating petitions in the correct districts, he said.
If a map cannot be agreed upon by all parties, Gordner said the courts decide as they have in the past. The State Supreme Court five years ago brought in a Standford Law professor from California to draw the maps.
"I found that to be offensive," said Gordner. "Instead of local representation drawing the maps, we had a Standford Law professor from California."
The State Government Committee plans to host 10 regional hearings. Chamber members Joseph McGranaghan and Malcolm Derk will testify in Wellsboro on Oct. 12.
"Your voice is vital to helping inform what I will say," said Derk. "I'm hoping that if you're listening on this call, be willing to send a few lines about what the redistricting looks like for you and your business."
Derk said he will gather the feedback from chamber members to make sure he is "carrying your message forward."
"We have a region that collaborates on quite a few things," said Derk. "You think of Snyder and Union counties sharing transportation, you think of sharing 911 call centers, but also thinking about where we shop, where we gather. I think about the lines of each county are not solid and there are no walls separating us. We live, work and play in a region that really blurs those county lines."
Residents might not want to see counties splits two or three ways, he said.
Staff writer John Finnerty contributed to this report.