Gov. Tom Wolf's move to close the state store system of liquor stores has overwhelmed the capability of the Liquor Control Board’s online ordering system.
That’s spurred some lawmakers to look to force the state to either change the way the system operates during the pandemic or dismantle the system entirely.
Legislation to explicitly allow for the state stores to sell curbside has been announced by state Rep. Frank Farry, R-Bucks County.
“It is clear that the website is not able to handle the demand, and many of our constituents have not been able to purchase their choice of spirits nor wine. This has lead to cases of Pennsylvanians crossing our border into other states to buy their spirits and wine, an illegal act,” Farry said in a memo to other lawmakers.
Both Ohio and West Virginia have moved to bar out-of-state purchases of liquor due to demand from Pennsylvania customers.
State Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-Washington County, has announced plans to unveil legislation to fully privatize the liquor system.
“As we have seen throughout this crisis, our constituents have nowhere to conveniently purchase spirits in the Commonwealth,” O’Neal said. Furthermore, the website used by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for constituents to purchase liquor is completely ineffective. Our constituents deserve, and demand, better.”
Sainato said any move to dismantle the state liquor system over the fact that it’s been closed during the coronavirus shutdown would be short-sighted.
“The system generates money for the state,” he said.