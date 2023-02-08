SUNBURY — Former Shamokin City Councilman Joseph Leschinskie had his right to file post-sentence motions reinstated by Northumberland County Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr.
On Wednesday following a one-hour hearing, Woelfel ordered that Leschinskie and Conflicts Counsel Michael O'Donnell have 10 days to file those motions in court. Leschinskie was sentenced by Woelfel in July to six months to 23 months in jail on a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.
O'Donnell argued that Leschinskie was prejudiced in his post-sentence rights because his original defense attorney Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, was ineffective as counsel.. Woelfel agreed that Leschinskie was "ill-served" by Rudinskie.
Leschinskie was found guilty of one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats after county Detective Degg Stark said Leschinskie threatened former Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel's husband, Erik Seidel, following a city council meeting on Sept. 14, 2020. The misdemeanor count carried a maximum penalty of up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
Leschinskie's post-sentence motion challenging the case was also denied in December due to the operation of law. Since Woelfel did not explicitly rule on the motion within 120 days, it was automatically denied, the judge said.
O'Donnell, who was appointed as Leschinskie's attorney in October, filed an amended post-sentence motion at the 121-day mark.
Rudinski filed a motion to withdraw as attorney three days after sentencing but was not available for any hearings on the motion for five weeks. Meanwhile, Leschinskie applied for a public defender but was unable to do so while still legally represented by Rudinski. Woelfel granted Rudinski's motion to withdraw in September, but a new attorney was not granted until October, said O'Donnell.
Rudinski as the attorney on record had a responsibility to file motions on behalf of his client, said O'Donnell.
Woelfel said Rudinski was "playing a game" by withdrawing and not being available.
O'Donnell said the Superior Court ruled that Leschinskie's pro se motion was untimely. With Wednesday's decision, O'Donnell said he would be withdrawing all motions in Northumberland County Court and appeals to the Superior Court in favor of re-filing an amended post-sentence motion.