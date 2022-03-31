SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin man barred this week from serving as Shamokin City Councilman is urging Mayor Richard Ulrich and fellow council members to appoint him to the vacant position.
However, the request may be moot — Ulrich said the city should respect the judge's order that states Joseph Leschinskie, 37, cannot hold office.
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor on Wednesday ruled that Leschinskie cannot hold his seat, citing the Pennsylvania Constitution that bars those with felony convictions from holding public office. Leschinskie, who was convicted in 2009 of a felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine, asked city council in a letter dated Thursday to "do the right thing."
"I am asking respectfully that you do what is right by the people here who duly elected me in November," wrote Leschinskie. "I'm asking that you honor their wishes and respect their votes and carry out their wishes. It’s complete insanity that I even have to write this because that seat rightfully belongs to me by way of the people, but liberals are infiltrating our elections, dictating to us who represents us and who doesn't and it cannot continue. Appointing someone else to this seat will show the public here that you are willing to tell us that our votes do not count."
Leschinskie was sworn in as a city councilman on Jan. 3. He was elected with 518 votes to one of two open city council positions.
Ulrich said he researched the issue and got advisement from other county officials.
"The way the judge phrases it, we cannot do it," said Ulrich. "It cannot be done. Unfortunately, we cannot appoint him. I have so much much respect for Judge Saylor, I have to respect his findings."
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz declined to comment, saying it may be ongoing litigation because Leschinskie said he plans to appeal.
Leschinskie said he campaigned on being transparent and a voice for the people. He said he worked hard for the people between Jan. 3 and March 30.
During the campaign, Leschinskie said voters expressed that it was time to take back the city and it was time for a change. They used their right to vote and "spoke loud and clear on Election Day," he wrote.
"We cannot disengage the voters here in Shamokin from their wishes, and allow two people from Mount Carmel and Northumberland to override our free and fair elections, and change the outcome of our elections," wrote Leschinskie. "That right belongs to the residents of Shamokin. We cannot let outsiders continue to dictate and interfere in the outcomes of our elections. The right to choose who represents this city belongs to us, the people of Shamokin, not anyone else, especially outsiders who do not reside where the election took place."
Leschinskie told the council members that "no excuses" are acceptable and they should "stand up and fight for the people you claim to represent."
"You don't represent Mount Carmel or Northumberland, you represent us," said Leschinskie. "Our voice matters, and our elections are sacred and should matter to you. Remember that come election time in the future. Your decision to uphold the 2021 election results in Shamokin will be remembered by the voters for many years to come. We will not forget and we will vote accordingly in the future."
Article II Section 7 of the Pennsylvania Constitution states that “no person hereafter convicted of embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime, shall be eligible to the General Assembly, or capable of holding any office of trust or profit in this commonwealth.”
Leschinskie holding public office is not a criminal act, but it does fall under the jurisdiction of the district attorney’s office first. Violating the law results in removal from office, as Saylor ordered on Wednesday.
Ulrich said the decision makes him sad.
"Once you pay your debts to society, we talk about people reforming themselves and changing their lives, and I feel that Joe is one of those who has totally, totally done that," said Ulrich. "It's very disappointing, but you have to respect the courts and the laws. It's a shame that a guy makes a mistake, paid his debts and has gone out of his way for the city, and he can't hold office."
Ulrich said the city has not received the order from the judge yet. The city has 30 days to fill the vacancy.
Ulrich said there may be a special public meeting. The next public city council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 11.